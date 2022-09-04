As many people have heard, our idyllic Bend became the latest victim of a pointless mass shooting. As a trauma surgeon, I’ve lost many patients to acts of violence and I have trained for years to be prepared for whatever may walk in the door. I have seen plenty.
I was the trauma surgeon who was on in Bend Sunday night, and I can assure you this was different. Even when the first patient arrived in distress with an unclear amount of patients following, it wasn’t a feeling of chaos or being overwhelmed that I felt. Instead, there was a resigned sadness that “it” had finally made it here. The bubble that we pretend we exist in had popped and the real world had entered. The only goal of the shooter was to inflict terror and pain on our community (to mirror his own terror and pain), and in that he was successful.
The fact that the death toll was limited to three was only due the heroic efforts of a man who gave his life to save others, and the actions of the Bend Police department who moved swiftly to engage the shooter at great risk to their own safety.
In times of tragedy we do see so many rise to meet the challenge. I am so thankful to my partners and colleagues who came together so quickly and selflessly to prepare our hospital for all that could have occurred. I am honored to be a part of such a team.
As we all try to recover from this trauma, I will reiterate that which has been said before — though we appreciate the intent, we do not need your thoughts and prayers. We need directed action at addressing why this continues to happen. We as a society failed the shooter. I do not believe in bad apples.
We are all people capable of things both wonderful and horrific. We as a country allowed the shooter’s mental health issues to fester without proper wider support and then we armed him with a weapon designed not for sport or home security, but to kill at volume.
It is amazing what we can do to save a life, but we keep blowing holes in peoples’ bodies too big for any of us to fix. I know all of us who do the work I do will continue to try, but just know that all the condemnations and praise, all the wishes and hand wringing, all the thoughts and prayers do nothing to fix these wounds. They do nothing to stop these bodily destructions in the first place. Words are not action. And without action we have done nothing. The unfixable holes — etched into once vibrant, alive humans — will keep arriving at our door. And we will keep trying to fix them.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— Dr. Jon Roberts is a trauma and acute care surgeon at St. Charles Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.