Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at the east Bend Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28, 2022. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

As many people have heard, our idyllic Bend became the latest victim of a pointless mass shooting. As a trauma surgeon, I’ve lost many patients to acts of violence and I have trained for years to be prepared for whatever may walk in the door. I have seen plenty.

I was the trauma surgeon who was on in Bend Sunday night, and I can assure you this was different. Even when the first patient arrived in distress with an unclear amount of patients following, it wasn’t a feeling of chaos or being overwhelmed that I felt. Instead, there was a resigned sadness that “it” had finally made it here. The bubble that we pretend we exist in had popped and the real world had entered. The only goal of the shooter was to inflict terror and pain on our community (to mirror his own terror and pain), and in that he was successful.

— Dr. Jon Roberts is a trauma and acute care surgeon at St. Charles Bend

