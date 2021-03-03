Starting Thursday, March 4, the intersection at Colorado Avenue and SW Columbia Street will close so the city of Bend can build a new roundabout.
The intersection will be closed through May , according to the city of Bend website. A detour will be provided on Emkay Drive. Parking will be restricted to one side of Emkay Drive during this detour.
A second roundabout project at the intersection of Columbia Street and SW Simpson Avenue will begin in May.
The goal is to make both intersections, which currently just have stop signs, safer, according to the city's website.
For more information about both projects, visit bendoregon.gov.
