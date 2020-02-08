Enthusiasm was high Saturday as people waded into the Deschutes River during the the 14th annual Polar Plunge at Riverbend Park in Bend.
Costumed participants — dressed as superheros, fairytale characters and polar bears — had a reason to be optimistic before making the plunge. At 40 degrees, the water was warmer than past years and the air was a balmy 41 degrees.
For longtime plungers, like the members of the Fred Meyer team, Freddie’s Frigid Dunkers, attitude trumps temperature. They jump in the water every year, no matter the weather conditions.
“We’ve been down here when it was 3 degrees on the riverbank,” said Fred Meyer employee Jeannette Alexander, of Bend, who dressed up with her three granddaughters like the superhero family The Incredibles.
Sara Hendren, Alexander’s co-worker at the Fred Meyer store in Bend, wore a cape as she submerged up to her waist in the frigid river.
It was a success for Hendren compared to her first polar plunge last year.
“I just barely went in last year,” Hendren said. “I went up to my knees.”
Unlike past years, participants were not allowed to run and dive into the river. Newly placed gravel along the riverbank in the park was too slippery and the water too shallow.
Organizers of the polar plunge roped off a section of the river for the event and had the participants stand on the shoreline. Instead of a running start, participants gingerly picked their steps between the slick rocks, which made the plunge slower and colder.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue members were waist deep in the water ready to help if needed. They stood comfortably warm in dry suits, booties and safety helmets.
La Pine resident Jessica Parkin did the polar plunge with her 13-year-old son, Aidan. Parkin was dressed as a “Star Wars” stormtrooper and her son was dressed as Darth Vader.
Three years ago, Aidan saw a TV commercial about the polar plunge and was intrigued. Having grown up in Southern California, he never had the chance to do it. Now, he’s polar plunged three years in a row.
“It was our first winter up here, and his birthday is actually in February, and he saw the commercial and said he wanted to do that,” Parkin said. “It’s a tradition.”
It was Parkin’s second year taking part in the polar plunge. Parkin, who is training to become a special education teacher, said she is motivated to support the event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Oregon.
Each year, one of the more festive groups is Madras High School’s associated student body and leadership class. The students always dress in costumes with their school colors, red and blue.
The class this year showed up as Dr. Seuss characters, Thing 1 and Thing 2, expect each student was assigned a number all the way up to Thing 20.
Kelsey Olivera, a Madras High School senior and study body vice president, said the class spends a lot of time preparing for community outreach events like the polar plunge.
Once they pick their costumes and are standing at the riverbank, there is no holding back, Olivera said.
“We have the attitude to just go for it,” she said. “And have fun.”
