Bend declares weather emergency for homeless shelters

A brief cold snap is expected to slam Central Oregon this week, bringing with it freezing rain that could complicate holiday travel, and make conditions dangerous for people living unsheltered.

Joe Solomon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said that cold arctic air is pushing its way south. As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasters anticipated a low of 6 degrees Wednesday night, a high of 18 degrees on Thursday and a low of 13 degrees Thursday night.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

