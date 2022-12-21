A brief cold snap is expected to slam Central Oregon this week, bringing with it freezing rain that could complicate holiday travel, and make conditions dangerous for people living unsheltered.
Joe Solomon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said that cold arctic air is pushing its way south. As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasters anticipated a low of 6 degrees Wednesday night, a high of 18 degrees on Thursday and a low of 13 degrees Thursday night.
“That cold air is working its way into Central Oregon right now and will result in some very cold temperatures tonight,” Solomon said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a weather system coming in from the Pacific Ocean is forecasted to bring snow Thursday afternoon. But warmer temperatures higher in the atmosphere could turn that snow into rain or freezing rain Thursday night, Solomon said, which could blanket roads with a sheet of ice.
Warmer temperatures are anticipated around Friday afternoon in the Bend and Redmond areas. Forecasters as of Wednesday afternoon predicted a high of 42 degrees on Friday in Bend. But northern sections of Central Oregon, including Madras, could see colder temperatures and freezing rain continue throughout Friday.
From Saturday on, temperatures are expected to continue to climb, with highs in the upper 40s in Bend and Redmond and mid-40s in Madras.
The cold front moving in has prompted shelters in Central Oregon to open doors for people in need of spaces to keep warm.
That includes Shepherd’s House Ministries in Redmond, which plans to open a daytime warming shelter from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The shelter, located at the Mountain View Fellowship Church at 1475 SW 35th St., is also open overnight from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 15 to March 15.
“It’s going to be dangerously cold tomorrow,” said Andrew Hoeksema, the Shepherd’s House director for Redmond, on Wednesday.
Hoeksema said the shelter will offer meals — warm chili — coffee and snacks to residents. He said the shelter generally sees two dozen people at night but added: “We assume that will go higher in the next couple of days with the very cold nights.”
Hoeksema said the shelter is taking on-site donations of winter clothing: jackets, hats, gloves and socks.
In Bend, Lighthouse Navigation Center, which provides daily low-barrier shelter services at 275 NE Second St., will continue its operations as usual, according to Evan Hendrix, the center’s assistant director. Low-barrier means the requirements for entry are minimal.
Hendrix urged local residents to keep a look out for unsheltered people who lack the proper gear to withstand the brutally cold weather that is expected to encompass the region.
“These are the kind of cold snap where people die if they get caught outdoors without the right gear,” Hendrix said.
He advised calling the Deschutes County police non-emergency dispatch line — 541-693-6911 — and asking for a wellness check if they see someone who is exposed to the elements, not moving and appearing in need of help.
“It takes the eyes and ears of the community to see people who get caught in that situation,” Hendrix said.
