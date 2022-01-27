The Central Oregon Irrigation District wants to rezone roughly 36 acres of land east of Bend so housing could be allowed on it, but some neighbors oppose the idea, citing concerns about traffic and preserving open space.
On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commission considered whether to change the zoning of the parcel of land, which sits east of town along Ward Road and abuts Hansen Park, from being designated as agricultural land to a zone called MUA-10, which means one house can be built per every 10 acres.
Craig Horrell, the managing director of the irrigation district, said the organization is asking for the change because the land, which is vacant, has never been used for farming and does not have soils that are able to support farming.
Currently, the irrigation district has no plans for development and has no intention to sell it at this time, Horrell told The Bulletin in an email.
Another reason to rezone the land is because of its proximity to the Bend city limits, he said. If the city chooses to expand its urban growth boundary this land will likely be brought in anyway.
“If it would have been zoned correctly, it would have been brought in and developed like the adjacent properties at that time,” Horrell said during the hearing Wednesday, referencing the last time Bend expanded its boundaries, in 2016.
But some who live near the property are against rezoning the land to allow housing. Some are concerned about the additional traffic it could bring to the area, saying current infrastructure around 27th Street can’t support more development.
Others don’t want development to disrupt wildlife and farming activities. Some simply don’t want development on the natural open space that attracted them to the area.
A petition circulated by one neighbor, Joshua Janes, garnered roughly 170 signatures of people against rezoning the property.
Janes said he and his partner, who live in Larkspur, just west of the land, chose the location because it is “a quiet, safe, and semi-rural neighborhood with a high quality of life and easy access to the rest of Bend”
“Rezoning will likely lead to a loss of the undeveloped open space to the east,” Janes wrote to the county in an email. “This is a beautiful resource for residents that offers a sense of connection to the environment and habitat for wildlife.”
Tia Lewis, the attorney representing Central Oregon Irrigation District in the request to change the zoning, said in the hearing that under the proposed new zone, the most that could be built on the property is three to seven homes. A traffic study suggests only 49 more car trips would be added to and from the area compared to what the land could produce currently as an agricultural zone.
But some residents are more concerned about what the land could be if it were annexed into the city some day.
“I think we can read between the lines that their goal will eventually be to develop this land one way or another,” Janes said.
Lewis also added that while people may consider the property open space, it is still private property.
“Referring to someone’s private property as your open space and asking the board (of commissioners) to protect that…if it were my property I’d find that offensive,” Lewis said.
There are ways to designate land for public use, Lewis said, but keeping the land zoned for agriculture when the soils cannot produce anything is not the way to do it.
“If we want to talk about open space in our community then, we should have conversations about what that means,” Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.