During 2019, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council provided the region’s small cities with grants and staff assistance in an effort that became so successful, the public agency wants to turn its occasional support into a permanent program.

“We’d like to let folks know that (our help) is available, and it’s something we’d like to provide in a more consistent way than in the past,” said Janel Ruehl, an administrator from COIC’s economic development wing.

On Thursday, Ruehl announced the creation of COIC’s Rural Community Building Program. The program will use grant money obtained by COIC to help community and/or economic development in Central Oregon’s six rural cities: Madras, Prineville, Sisters, La Pine, Culver and Metolius.

Ruehl said COIC has already worked with those cities in 2019 using $116,500 obtained that year with grants from the Ford Family Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Community Development Initiative. The agency will continue to provide assistance to these cities in two primary ways: staff support and giving grant money.

“We’re helping on the ground with staff support and assistance, (while) some of the money goes directly to the communities,” Ruehl said Thursday.

“In the future, we’re hoping to do more projects with the same format.”

One of the projects COIC has already assisted with is the recently opened 5th Street Artisan Co-Op in downtown Madras. The co-op is a retail space where more than 30 local artists can display their wares.

COIC helped the fledgling Madras Downtown Association, which just launched in 2019, in creating the co-op this year, both by giving the association direct funding, and by sending staff. COIC spent $28,000 for both staffing expenses and grant money to help start the co-op, according to Ruehl.

The agency has also worked with the city of La Pine and La Pine Park & Recreation on multiple projects, including having staff help write grants to help fund a food cart pod at the planned La Pine Station transit hub and visitor’s center.

For the food cart pod project, along with grant-writing assistance for two other La Pine projects, COIC spent $23,500 in staffing costs, Ruehl said.

Representatives from the city of La Pine, La Pine Park & Recreation and the Madras Downtown Association could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Other local projects the council has given grant money or staffing assistance to in 2019 include assisting in community outreach for the cities of Metolius and Sisters, crafting a long-term list of goals and projects for Culver’s city government and helping the recently-created Prineville Downtown Association get started , according to Ruehl.

“It’s that catch-all staff support for a community group that doesn’t yet have any staff,” Ruehl said of COIC’s partnership with the new Prineville Downtown Association.

Ruehl said although COIC has always provided support to Central Oregon’s smaller cities on a case-by-case, request basis, its new Rural Community Building Program will help the agency do similar work on a more consistent basis.

“If there are still needs, we want to be there,” she said.