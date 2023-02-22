Most mornings, Jim Tudor can be found on Hunnell Road handing out espressos, pastries and engaging in candid conversation with the homeless community living on the northern edge of Bend.
When he arrived on a recent Wednesday, he opened the trunk of his car to reveal an espresso machine, chocolate and caramel syrups and plenty of whipped cream and cocoa powder for toppings. Then he carefully balanced a spread of cinnamon rolls on the roof of his car. Sometimes he brings doughnuts, but he always brings something sweet.
His motto is this: “If you’re hungry, and I have the money, I’m going to feed you. If you’re cold, I will warm you. If you made bad decisions when you were younger or if you made bad decisions now, it doesn’t make any difference.”
Lately, with the city of Bend’s January announcement that people living on Hunnell Road will be removed on March 16, Tudor’s focus has shifted slightly — from espresso beans and sweet syrups to helping people find a place to live.
He is a part of a group of mutual aid and service providers trying to give people on Hunnell Road a place to go before the March deadline.
Tudor has been in Bend for 11 years. Prior to that, he worked in government processing in San Diego, but he and his wife were tired of the traffic and high cost of living of Southern California. One year ago, Tudor started his nonprofit, First Coffee Then The World Inc. He’s spent about $5,000 of his own money to serve espresso and pastries to Hunnell residents every week.
The hardest part, though, isn’t paying for pastries. It’s convincing local officials to change the way they do things.
“I’m trying so hard to get bureaucracy to understand they’re not numbers out here,” Tudor said.
A place to go
Wednesday, Deschutes County commissioners discussed a possible solution that would involve designating a parcel of land where people on Hunnell Road could be moved.
The city of Bend offered the commissioners four options, but the city favored one. It offered an acre of land, possibly located in Juniper Ridge on the northern edge of town, which could fit 20-25 RVs and tents. People would be able to stay for at least one year.
The Juniper Ridge proposal was strongly recommended by Cheyenne Purrington, head of the joint Coordinated Houselessness Response Office, would involve the city providing land and the county funding services.
The county would be required to hire contractors using reallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in order to provide basic needs like trash collection, restroom facilities and “maybe water,” a county document said.
Other options included using county-owned land, using private land or the county doing nothing at all, according to a document from the Wednesday commission meeting.
The idea of moving people to Juniper Ridge is not an attractive one to Tudor.
“Juniper Ridge is dangerous,” he said.
It does not have connections to transportation or easy access to services, he said. Instead, he’d rather see people move to a 10-acre parcel of private land he and the group of service providers have been discussing.
The commissioners didn’t reach a conclusion Wednesday, but all three were supportive of finding a place for people to go. But they wanted to explore the option of moving people to county-owned land instead.
The commissioners are expected to take up the discussion again next week.
Leaving home
At Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioner Patti Adair estimated there were around 100 people living on Hunnell Road as of December.
But news of the impending sweep in March has spread fast.
Tudor estimates there are more than 50 camps left on Hunnell Road — more than 30 RVs and around 20 tents, he said.
Many residents are making plans to leave Hunnell Road — even leave the state — before the city forces them out.
Angie Paris, 30, is looking for an Amtrak ticket out of Bend before she gets moved, she said. She wants to go to Washington, D.C.
Paris has been trying to do things the “right way,” she said, which to her means getting the necessary documents so she can secure a job and get out of homelessness.
Throughout her life, she’s endured assault, theft and hardship, but the people on Hunnell Road have provided her some solace.
“Everybody I’ve met out here is so intelligent, so kind, so helpful,” Paris said.
She said she has received more help from her neighbors on Hunnell Road in the time she’s been there than she has from the city or county.
Smokey Jordan, 70, has lived in Bend for 30 years. He has been on Hunnell Road for several of those years. The root of why he and his neighbors live on Hunnell Road goes back years, Jordan said.
Years of rising rents and a lack of low-income housing have kept Jordan from escaping homelessness, he said.
“A lot of these people had apartments,” Jordan said.
But they’ve been pushed and priced out, he said.
Jordan has been struggling with a recent mesothelioma diagnosis, which is why he plans to leave Bend before the March sweep. Fed up with being pushed around and picked over, home for Jordan isn’t Bend anymore. He is headed to his former stomping grounds in Conway, Arkansas.
“I want to spend the last of my days with my kids and grandbabies,” Jordan said.
Removal plans
As of now, the city is still planning to move people on March 16. On that day, the city is expected to give remaining campers an additional 72 hours to leave, said Anne Aurand, a city spokesperson, in an email.
The city’s camping code, which was passed last year, will go into effect March 1. The rules were a sweeping change to when, where and how people experiencing homelessness can camp within the city of Bend.
City Manager Eric King said there is a possibility the city could conduct the removal on Hunnell Road with a phased approach, meaning not removing everyone all at once, which is the city’s usual procedure.
“The status quo is not working for anybody in the Hunnell area,” King said.
Tudor is pushing to delay the sweep to give people on Hunnell Road more time to move and service providers more time to find an appropriate place people can stay.
“If we do something, we don’t do it without risk,” Tudor said.
