Most mornings, Jim Tudor can be found on Hunnell Road handing out espressos, pastries and engaging in candid conversation with the homeless community living on the northern edge of Bend.

When he arrived on a recent Wednesday, he opened the trunk of his car to reveal an espresso machine, chocolate and caramel syrups and plenty of whipped cream and cocoa powder for toppings. Then he carefully balanced a spread of cinnamon rolls on the roof of his car. Sometimes he brings doughnuts, but he always brings something sweet.

hunnell road cafe

Jim Tudor, 72, set up an espresso machine in the back of his car. He warmed and frothed milk to make a chocolate mocha.
Stacy and Angie

Stacey Ray, 60, and Angie Paris, 30, who both live on Hunnell Road, wandered over to Tudor's coffee station to enjoy a hot mocha.
