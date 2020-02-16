The Bend City Council will consider code changes on Wednesday that lower parking minimums and encourage developers to build up instead of out in the Bend Central District.
The code changes, which have been in the works since last fall, aim to allow for more housing by modifying mixed-use requirements and simplifying parking requirements. They also seek to maximize buildable space to create more walkable and attractive streets in the central district, which stretches east of U.S. Highway 97 to Fourth Street.
“We’re excited to see this moving forward,” said Moey Newbold, the director of urban planning at Central Oregon LandWatch. “We think it’s going to encourage some developers that have been considering building but haven’t been able to make it work.”
The changes have come about in part because the city is looking to establish an urban renewal district in the same area. Urban renewal is a tool cities use to reinvest in blighted or underdeveloped areas.
Cities pay for it by taking a portion of property tax money that would otherwise be going to other taxing districts — such as those that fund parks and schools — and investing in services like utilities, transportation, affordable housing, parks, historic preservation and more.
The hope is to jump-start more urban projects in an area that has seen little redevelopment or investment. For the past 10 years, there has been a vision to reshape the Bend Central District and turn it into a more walkable, bikeable area by encouraging high-density, mixed-use development.
The main changes to the code include only requiring the developers build the bottom floor of a building to suit commercial needs on main streets rather on all streets in the district, and only requiring one parking space for every 1,000 square feet of commercial space.
Because several lots in the central district are relatively small, being required to build on-site parking can be one of the biggest cost barriers for developers, Newbold said. Reducing parking requirements makes projects more affordable.
“Forcing developers to provide on-site parking like that drives up the cost to develop a piece of land,” Newbold said. “And we see that translate into higher rents and home costs and higher rents for businesses.”
Another code change would also limit any retail store to 30,000 square feet on the ground floor. If a business wants more square footage, then it would have to build more floors up, Newbold said.
“The reason I think this is an improvement on the original code is because it will encourage the vertical building size and style, which will maximize our available land better by providing more space in the center of our city,” Newbold said.
The public hearing on the code changes will be held on Wednesday.
