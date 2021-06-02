Central Oregon Community College will offer a new associate degree program in geospatial science starting this fall.
Students will learn how to analyze and collect real-time spatial data — information about specific points on Earth — and how to incorporate that in maps, as well as environmental and social justice work, according to a COCC press release.
Employment opportunities in cartography are expected to grow by 4% between 2019 and 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Students who earn their associate degree in geospatial science from COCC will be able to easily transfer to the similar bachelor degree program at Oregon State University, the release stated.
