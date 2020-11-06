Central Oregon Community College will host a virtual forum about racial inequality and hate speech from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
The forum will include an address from college president Laurie Chesley, discussions about stereotypes, prejudice and privilege from COCC psychology faculty members and shared strategies about how to respond to hate speech, according to a college press release. A portion of the hour-long forum will also be set aside for questions and discussion from community members.
Those interested in attending must register beforehand on COCC's website. It is free to attend, the release stated.
