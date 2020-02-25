Central Oregon Community College is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 1:30 p.m. March 4 for its Campus Village, a 49-acre property on the corner of Shevlin Park Road and Mt. Washington Drive.
The first phase of the property will be a neighborhood made up of 16, single-family homes, many with accessory dwelling units. The Outcrop neighborhood — named for a preserved section of basalt outcroppings on the east border of the lots — will occupy a 12-acre parcel on the southwest side of the property. The construction of the first 16 homes will take place on about 5 acres.
COCC will retain ownership of the land and lease the ground to the homeowners.
William Smith Properties Inc., a Bend-based development group behind the Old Mill District and the Les Schwab Amphitheater, is the project’s master developer.
Curtis Homes, with prior experience in Bend’s NorthWest Crossing, Tetherow and Awbrey Butte neighborhoods, is the homebuilder.
Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate will be the real estate agency selling the homes.
Additional plans for the Campus Village include retail, housing and offices that may occupy 20 to 25 acres. The entire project, on leased land from the college, is expected to provide a steady income stream for the college.
Editor's Note: Bill Smith, of William Smith Properties Inc. is an investor in The Bulletin.
