When Sage Miller graduated from the Central Oregon Community College nursing program last month, she realized she needed more nurturing before caring for patients.
Nursing, she said, is about 20% classroom learning, and 80% on the job training. So, she applied, and received a St. Charles Health System nurse residency slot in orthopedic neurology, where she’ll begin a year-long period of working alongside an experienced nurse. She starts Aug. 14.
“COCC prepared me as much as possible,” said Miller, 23. “I believe nursing is an ever-learning and growing field.”
Miller’s participation in the residency program represents just one effort toward easing the shortage of nurses. It will take a multi-pronged and long range approach for the nursing shortage to ease.
The newest action was taken by the Legislature when health care providers, government and educational institutions came together to support a measure that creates a pathway for community college graduates to obtain a four-year bachelor’s of science in nursing degree. The legislation, signed earlier this year, will help ease the backlog of nursing school applicants, increase the number of instructors and create a pool of better paid, better educated nurses.
If all goes well, come 2025 Miller will return to COCC.
A bachelor’s of science in nursing degree will afford her higher pay and allow Miller to take on other nursing roles besides direct patient care. Miller, who graduated with an associate of applied science in nursing degree, is among 56 graduates from COCC entering the job market after graduating in June.
COCC is in the process of developing the four-year degree curriculum and is shooting to launch it in two years.
“The measure had broad support,” said Sen. Deb Patterson, D- Salem, one of the sponsor’s of the bill. “The community colleges across the state were unified that they have people living in their areas who want a four-year degree and a lot of hospitals want nurses to have one, too.”
Typically, nurses who want to expand their education with a four-year degree would either have to leave the workforce to return to college or attend classes online. Expanding the educational opportunities allows for more homegrown nurses and is a way to increase the nurse instructor pool in the future.
The nursing program at COCC is just one step in relieving the nursing shortage in Oregon.
Nationwide, there’s a severe shortage of nurses that was predicted, but exacerbated by the 100,000 nurses who left the workforce during the pandemic, according to the national Council on State Boards of Nursing report.
Estimates, based on national benchmarks, suggest Oregon has a registered nursing employment shortage of 13,474 to 21,636. The shortage of registered nurses is only one part of the challenge. The other is not enough nursing educators.
Each year, roughly 6,700 students apply for a position in an Oregon nursing program, but only 1,500 are accepted, in part, because there’s not enough slots in the schools, according to the Postsecondary Healthcare Education Shortage in Education report.
Nurses make more money on the front line and often don’t want to make the transition to teaching, which is creating a shortage of educators, according to a study presented to lawmakers in 2023.
In 2020, the year data are most current, the 21 public and private Oregon nursing schools produced 1,517 graduates with a bachelor’s of science in nursing degree, according to the Healthcare Education Shortage report released in March 2023
“We are actively engaged in building the educational capacity and working very closely with clinical partners around the state,” said Susan Bakewell-Sachs, Oregon Health & Science University School of Nursing dean. “We are also granting tuition support and being strategic with investments to develop faculty to get advanced and terminal degrees.
“It’s part of the recruitment and retention strategy.”
Growing a workforce
Educators and hospital officials agree there’s no single route to easing the nursing shortage in Oregon. They recognize it could take years to grow the pool of nurses. While education opportunities are expanding, the industry can take steps to retain nurses.
Higher wages and a supportive work environment are two ways to retain nurses. St. Charles Health System recognized this when it negotiated with about 1,000 nurses at St. Charles Bend. In June, the health system agreed to raise wages 33% to 41%, depending on experience and education, making nurses at the health system among the highest paid in the state.
“If we make a commitment now, we can grow the workforce by 30% by 2030,” Bakewell-Sachs said. “It really is a very complicated reality. We’re trying to right-size this to figure out how many nurses we’ll need to supply the educational system.
“It will take time to grow and that will allow us to build some of the other systems that will be helpful.”
Homegrown nurses
Roughly 41.3% to 84.6% of community college nursing program graduates come from high schools in the same region, according to the Healthcare Education Shortage in Oregon report. Most of those graduates stay in the same region after graduating from college, according to the report.
Miller is one of those. She attended Summit High School and had initially considered going to medical school to become a doctor, but opted to become a nurse.
“The COCC program is half the cost of universities like OHSU and Portland State,” Miller said. “I wanted to come out of college without any debt. And I really liked the smaller classes after having attended Oregon State University in Corvallis.
“I feel comfortable and we learned so much. Working with St. Charles was such a benefit. We created relationships with the nurses at the hospital.”
This fall there are 50 nurse residency slots available, but as of July, nearly all were filled, said Julie Downing, Central Oregon Community College instructional dean overseeing health career programs. The residency spots at St. Charles are in medical specialties, surgical specialties, orthopedics and neurology, behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation.
Joan Ching, St. Charles Health System vice president and chief nursing executive, said homegrown nurses are familiar with the setting. They add a level of understanding to their care of the community that they serve, Ching said.
“I’m certain a number of our nurse residents will take advantage of (the bachelor’s of science in nursing) when it’s up and running,” said Ching. “The four-year program has clinical and didactic nursing information that we can’t fit in a two-year program. A bachelor’s degree opens up their career to other things besides caring for patients.”
As the health system operating four hospitals in the region, St. Charles has a need to fill nursing positions. During the pandemic, when nurses were in short supply because of early retirements or vaccination rules, the health system relied on higher paying traveling nurses to fill out its ranks. The nursing shortage is still being felt in the health system as it still has about 120 bedside nursing positions vacant, Ching said.
Adding education opportunities
Institutions around the state are adding more students to their programs. But a logjam exists with not enough instructors.
On average, COCC has many as 200 nursing applicants for 56 spots at the college. Two years ago, COCC added eight spots to address the nursing shortage, Downing said.
Plans are in the works to offer classes at the Madras campus for medical assistant, nursing assistant and nursing associates of applied science in nursing programs. Nursing students need to first obtain the associates applied science in nursing degree, which requires clinical hours. They still need to pass a national nursing exam before working.
The Madras program is in the planning stages now, when completed in 2025, it will add a cohort of eight nursing students.
“Not only is there a shortage of nurses, there is also a shortage of nurse educators especially since nurses can make so much more out working as a nurse in a hospital or clinic than they can teaching nursing at a community college,” Downing said. “We have a lot of interest from our students (for the bachelor’s program).”
