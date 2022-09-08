(copy)

Students work in a class on the Central Oregon Community College Madras campus in 2015. 

 Bulletin file

Central Oregon Community College announced plans to expand its Madras campus with a new 15,000-square-foot building that will house a range of new training and education programs to help meet workforce needs in addition to increasing child care services.

The college plans to open the new Madras campus to students in the fall of 2024, and is currently seeking an architect for the project, said Jeremy Green, COCC Madras campus director.  The college's goal is to secure a construction manager and general contractor by January or February, Green said.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

