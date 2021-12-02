Central Oregon Community College’s office of diversity and inclusion was recently awarded a $184,902 grant to support, expand and implement a variety of equity and diversity programs.
A majority of the Meyer Memorial Trust grant will go toward COCC’s college preparatory programs for underserved high school students. The funds will go toward a Native American program staff member and support a program for Black high school students.
In addition, the funds will enhance equity training for faculty and staff at COCC.
The more than 80 students in the college’s Latino, Native American and Afrocentric college preparatory programs will receive a free laptop from the grant funds.
The college preparatory programs are offered at 11 high schools across Central Oregon and allow students to earn college credits. COCC data shows that 85% of participants in the programs are graduating high school, while 75% are enrolling at COCC or another college.
