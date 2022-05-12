Cat Finney motioned to the children’s books on the shelves of the Barber Library at the Central Oregon Community College campus in Bend, the same books being challenged across the country. The librarian has spent nearly 30 years making sure those books are available to as many children as possible.
One, “And Tango Makes Three,” is the story of two male penguins raising a family at a Central Park Zoo, and ranks among the most banned in the country due to its references to homosexuality, according to the American Library Association. Another, “Antiracist Baby,” teaches children about racism and was criticized by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz when he questioned Ketanji Brown Jackson during her U.S. Supreme Court nomination hearing.
Books that tackle diversity, equity and inclusion have become a political focal point among conservative pundits who consider them inappropriate in early childhood education. But for Finney, these books are essential tools that help children understand equality, gender, grief and disabilities during the most formative years of their lives.
“If you’re a little kid living in Central Oregon and there’s not a lot of little kids that look like you, here, you see yourself reflected back,” Finney said in the college’s library last week. “It’s more empowering because you become part of the story.”
Since joining the college in the early 1990s, Finney has dedicated much of her career to building the library’s collection of books that focus on diversity. She has helped the college obtain grants and launch the Children’s Literature & Equity Resource Center, which provides more than 2,000 books focused on diverse topics to children. Children are welcome at the college library, which also arranges reading programs.
It’s a space that Finney, and Dr. Amy Howell, the program director for Early Childhood Education at COCC, say has become important for families seeking to broach difficult topics with their children. A mother who had cancer used the center’s books to help explain chemotherapy to her 5-year-old son, Finney said. A student used the center’s books to help explain the struggles of dyslexia to her family. Howell said another student used the books to help her come out to her family as queer.
“The stories in here touch our hearts in different ways,” Howell said. “It’s not to say that you would share every single one of these books in every context with every child. But for those children who are struggling or have never seen themselves or their families reflected, this can be life changing and life saving.”
And the center has served a variety of programs, too. Students aspiring to careers in nursing and other emergency services have used the center’s books to educate them on how to talk to children about grief and loss.
Finney said the center reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to supporting diversity in education. Helping these families and students has become central to Finney’s mission — a mission that has expanded beyond the college campus.
Last summer, Finney hiked a 1,400-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail in California so she could conduct a survey. Her goal was to study how well rural libraries reflect the demographics of different communities.
Stopping and interviewing librarians while keeping track of their collections, she determined that the amount of money a library had correlated with how inclusive the library’s collection was. Finney plans to share the findings from this study with other libraries to help improve equity among rural libraries.
Supporting literature that reflects the experiences of marginalized people is deeply important to Finney. Finney, who identifies as queer, has been an active advocate for the LGBTQ community in Bend for decades. Today, Finney is an adviser for an on-campus club for LGBTQ students and community members.
It’s a community facing increased legal pressures that have sparked national uproar over the issues of identity and language in politics and education. Disputes have ensued over elementary school classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity, including Florida’s passage of the “Parental Rights in Education” measure, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Finney and Howell each acknowledged that there is increased pressure around the very issues the books at the children’s resource center mean to address. Finney said that she used to share the rosters of students involved in the LGBTQ club at COCC but won’t anymore, fearing for their safety.
“It doesn’t feel safe for me to be sharing student’s names and their emails,” Finney said. “Back in 2019, I felt safe doing that. So the world’s changed because of this legal climate that we’re in. I don’t feel safe.”
Regardless of national turmoil, Finney said she’s focused on what’s impacting her local community, providing different opportunities for students and children to see themselves reflected in the COCC library. The college recently invited dozens of childhood educators to its Early Learning Educators Conference, which focused on diversity, equity and inclusion in early childhood education.
Howell said one speaker’s message at the conference stuck with her. She summarized the message: “If we’re too reactive, resist and shut down, then we’re not really serving children.”
