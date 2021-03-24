Central Oregon Community College let go of its second-highest paid administrator, Matt McCoy, and eliminated his position last week — partially to save the college at least $65,000 annually.
COCC President Laurie Chesley also wants to streamline the administrative department where McCoy supervised a wide swath of the college as vice president of administration. McCoy’s position will be replaced with one that oversees COCC’s three branch campuses in Redmond, Madras and Prineville, along the college’s online learning program and the College Now program, Chesley said.
“Having a position whose unadulterated focus is on meeting the needs of our outlying communities is an important strategic decision,” Chesley told The Bulletin.
McCoy, whose title was vice president of administration, had many duties. These included overseeing the branch campuses and campus services — which includes maintenance and custodial work — and working with the state Legislature. All of these duties will be split among existing COCC administrators, with the exception of the branch campuses, which the new hire will handle, Chesley told COCC staff in a March email.
Although finances weren’t the only reason for eliminating McCoy’s position last week, they do play a role in the decision, Chesley said. McCoy’s annual salary was $171,250, and the range for the new administrative position will be between $90,783 and $106,883, according to Jenn Kovitz, COCC spokesperson.
COCC has also laid off or furloughed employees and implemented a hiring freeze during the COVID-19 pandemic in other departments, so it was only fair to do the same for the administrative department, Chesley said.
“When I asked the college campus to do that, it’s also my responsibility to do that within my team and say, where can we find inefficiencies?” she said. “Where can we re-distribute duties in a way that makes sense?”
According to an email Chesley sent to COCC staff Jan. 12, she said the college initially planned to eliminate McCoy’s position in December. However, a second email from Chesley, dated March 17, said McCoy’s last day would actually be that day.
When asked about this abrupt change, Chesley said she wanted to get a head start on tinkering with COCC’s administrative department.
“It was a desire to speed up the timeline so we could start moving faster with some of our reorganization plans,” she told The Bulletin.
The elimination of McCoy’s position has no connection with COCC beginning an independent investigation into its Public Safety Department starting March 9, Chesley said. “This was a long time in the making, and a result of lengthy discussions that have nothing to do with campus public safety,” Chesley said.
Chesley emphasized that McCoy did nothing to cause the termination of his position. During his 23 years at the college, McCoy helped lead multiple bond campaigns, helped establish COCC’s three branch campuses, and more.
“I recognize … the many contributions that Matt has made for the college over the years, and they are significant and substantial,” Chesley said. “The board and the college and I are grateful for those.”
Erica Skatvold, chair of the COCC board of directors, said she and the rest of the board respect Chesley’s decision to terminate McCoy’s position.
“We all really like Matt, and it’s hard when you eliminate a position like that,” she said. “But we support (Chesley), and we’re excited about ... bringing more services to our other campuses.”
McCoy could not be reached for comment.
