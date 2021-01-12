Central Oregon Community College is hosting its 13th annual Season of Nonviolence programing virtually this year, with two speakers and a book discussion.
The virtual book discussion will begin the week of Jan. 25 at various locations found online. The discussion will focus on the book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson. The book examines the unseen and unspoken systems of hierarchy that shaped and continue to affect systems of oppression in America, according to the college.
The programing will continue Feb. 2 with a talk, “The Half-Life of Freedom: Race and Justice in America Today,” by Jelani Cobb, a New Yorker staff writer and professor at Columbia University. Cobb’s talk will be held at 5 p.m.
The next speaker will be Larry S. Sherman, a professor of neuroscience at Oregon Health & Science University. Sherman’s talk, “Neuroscience of Prejudice: Racism and the Brain” will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 21.
Each talk is free, but registration is required.
