Central Oregon Community College, in partnership with Deschutes County, will hold a drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, in the Barber Library parking lot on the college's campus in Bend.
The clinic will offer regular strength flu vaccines for ages six months and older, the bivalent COVID-19 booster Pfizer vaccine, and the primary COVID-19 vaccine series of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for ages five and older, the college said in a release Friday.
For individuals seeking a COVID-19 booster shot, a current vaccination card is required. The clinic is free for all community members and participants can also walk or bike through the clinic, the release said.
People in need of accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at, 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disabilities, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.