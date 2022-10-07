vx
Patrick Punch administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Butch Boswell during a vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center where about 3,000 people per day were being vaccinated in Redmond.

 DEAN GUERNSEY/Bulletin file

Central Oregon Community College, in partnership with Deschutes County, will hold a drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, in the Barber Library parking lot on the college's campus in Bend. 

The clinic will offer regular strength flu vaccines for ages six months and older, the bivalent COVID-19 booster Pfizer vaccine, and the primary COVID-19 vaccine series of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for ages five and older, the college said in a release Friday. 

