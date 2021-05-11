Central Oregon Community College will hand out degrees drive-thru style at its socially-distanced commencement ceremony June 12.
COCC graduates from both 2020 and 2021 will be assigned specific time slots to drive onto campus, depending on their major, according to a college press release. Graduates will exit their cars, walk onto a stage to receive their degreed or certificated one at a time, and leave campus.
Because each graduate is allowed only one car, the event will be livestreamed online for friends and family who can't squeeze into those vehicles, the release stated.
The college expects to hand out about 200 degrees and certificates at the ceremony, the release stated.
Dalton Miller-Jones, a retired Portland State University psychology professor and Bend resident, will deliver a pre-recorded commencement speech, which will be shared on COCC's website in early June, the release stated.
Miller-Jones is also the co-chair of the Restorative Equity and Justice advocacy group, sits on the leadership council of the statewide nonprofit Oregon Community Foundation and helped establish Cornell University's Africana Studies and Research Center.
