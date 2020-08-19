Starting this fall, Central Oregon Community College's drone program will have the Federal Aviation Administration's seal of approval and its curriculum.
The college recently signed an agreement with the aviation administration to give COCC students in the drone program access to FAA's resources, according to a college press release.
COCC will be one of only 26 schools in the nation to have this certification, and only the third in the Pacific Northwest, according to college spokesperson Jenn Kovitz.
Starting this spring, FAA has sought out partnerships with college and university drone programs, so students who earn commercial drone certifications are well-trained, professional and safe, said Karl Baldessari, the director of COCC's aviation program. A certification is required for anyone who wants to use a drone for commercial purposes, such as aerial photography or gathering data, he said.
COCC's drone program has operated since 2014. The now FAA-certified program will resume on Sept. 21, when the fall term begins.
