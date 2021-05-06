Central Oregon Community College will not reopen to students and the public June 14 as planned due to the rise of COVD-19 cases in the region.
The college does not have a new reopening date planned, but the college’s leadership team has identified late summer as a goal to reopen.
COCC’s summer term begins June 21. The delayed reopening will not impact the limited in-person classes already scheduled for the term. Since the fall, the college has offered about 20% of courses in person and will continue to in the summer term.
Student support services will remain available via phone, and computer labs on all four COCC campuses will remain open to students, according to the college.
Employees already working from home will continue to work remotely.
