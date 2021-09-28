Central Oregon Community College will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with free discussions for the public and educators Oct. 11.
The day will include a land acknowledgement discussion (9-10 a.m.; held virtually); a talk on Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective (noon to 1 p.m.; in-person); an educators’ workshop titled Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom (4-5 p.m.; in-person); and a video screening of “The Columbus Controversy” (5:30-6:30 p.m.; in-person).
“For our inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day at COCC, we’re featuring some incredible learning opportunities and forums for opening dialogue,” said Christy Walker, director of the college’s diversity and inclusion program. “We’re excited to help bring the community together for this important recognition.”
All in-person events will take place in Wille Hall at the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center, with masks required and distancing protocols followed. No registration is required, though Wille Hall is limited to 52 individuals. Learn more about COCC’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day at cocc.edu.
For specific information on these events, contact Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at cwalker2@cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.