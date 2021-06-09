Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all of its campuses to students and the public Aug. 23.
COCC’s Bend campus will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public, according to a statement released Wednesday by Jennifer Kovitz, a campus spokesperson.
The college closed its campuses to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 23, 2020. Classes and services were offered remotely.
COCC’s summer term begins June 21 and the term will still offer about 20% of courses in-person.
In the fall term, which begins Sept. 20, about half of the classes will be in person, Kovitz said. The remaining half will be offered virtually.
COCC will closely follow the latest state and federal guidance to adapt reopening plans as necessary. The college's current face-mask policy also remains in place and requires face masks in all indoor spaces, as well as outdoors where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
