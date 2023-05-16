Erin Merz and Jim Porter appeared to be winning the Zone 5 and 6 seats, respectively, for the Central Oregon Community College board, according to early election results Tuesday night.
Merz was excited to see her early 6% lead. “I’m definitely feeling really happy and pleased,” she said. She praised Diane Berry as a fellow candidate and said she knew it would be a close race.
Porter was equally happy. “I’m very humbled by the opportunity to serve on the board. It’s a great institution,” said Porter. He was especially excited that the college recently earned a grant for its electric vehicle program, which he said he wanted to help expand.
Seven candidates ran for three seats on the COCC board.
Berry, a professor with Purdue University Global, ran against Merz, the director of marketing and communications at Cascades Academy.
There were four candidates for the Zone 6 seat: Kevin Knight, who worked for different airlines in communications, ran against David Price, a retired brigadier general; Maureen Radon, a general manager at Broken Top Community Association; and Porter, who retired as Bend Police chief in 2020. Michael Sipe dropped out of the race earlier this month due to an impending move, though his name was still on the ballot.
Erin Foote Morgan ran unopposed for the Zone 7 seat.
All three seats are for four-year terms.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
