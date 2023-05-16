200113_bul_loc_cocc
Students pass through the Coats Campus Center at Central Oregon Community College in Bend in November 2019. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Erin Merz and Jim Porter appeared to be winning the Zone 5 and 6 seats, respectively, for the Central Oregon Community College board, according to early election results Tuesday night.

Merz was excited to see her early 6% lead. “I’m definitely feeling really happy and pleased,” she said. She praised Diane Berry as a fellow candidate and said she knew it would be a close race.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin.

