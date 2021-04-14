For the first time since the Great Recession 13 years ago, tuition and fees won't be raised for any Central Oregon Community College student next school year.
The COCC board of directors voted unanimously to not raise tuition and fees at its meeting Wednesday night, based on recommendations from college leadership.
“The whole senior leadership team was in agreement on this one, and when does that ever happen?" COCC President Laurie Chesley said Tuesday night of the tuition freeze. "I think there was wide agreement that this was the right thing to do.”
This change means an in-district student would pay $4,527 in fees and tuition for a full, 36-credit load next year — the same cost as this year.
This school year, COCC had the fifth-lowest combined fee and tuition cost for in-district students out of all 17 Oregon community colleges, according to COCC data.
Tuition and student activity fees were raised by 3% for students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Since 1976, the average annual raise for in-district tuition has been 5.3%.
The last time COCC did not increase tuition for in-district students was 2014, according to college data. The last time there was no tuition increase for any students was 2008.
Earlier in the meeting, Chesley and David Dona — COCC's chief financial officer — said the reason the college could afford to not raise tuition was due to conservative fiscal moves when the COVID-19 pandemic began, along with COVID-19 relief from the federal government.
“We are not recommending any increase in tuition or general fees for our students for the coming year," Dona told the board. "The (financial) discipline and the assistance we’ve received are the two major reasons for that.”
This story will be updated Thursday with more information.
