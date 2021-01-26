Central Oregon Community College is offering its first-ever series of virtual speeches celebrating Black History Month throughout February.
The free series, all held over Zoom, will focus on "stories of Black triumph," said Blakelee Evans — COCC's Afro-Centric Program coordinator — in a college press release Tuesday.
The first presentation, at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, features Bend musician and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta, who was the city's first ever creative laureate, the release states.
Next is poet and author Arielle Estoria, who will give her presentation at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Finally, motivational speaker Dr. Doug Luffborough will host his Zoom session at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Those interested in registering for any of these virtual presentations can do so on COCC's website.
