Mosely Wotta

Musician and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta, Bend's first ever creative laureate, will lead a presentation in Central Oregon Community College's 2021 celebration of Black History Month. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Central Oregon Community College is offering its first-ever series of virtual speeches celebrating Black History Month throughout February.

The free series, all held over Zoom, will focus on "stories of Black triumph," said Blakelee Evans — COCC's Afro-Centric Program coordinator — in a college press release Tuesday.

The first presentation, at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, features Bend musician and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta, who was the city's first ever creative laureate, the release states.

Next is poet and author Arielle Estoria, who will give her presentation at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Finally, motivational speaker Dr. Doug Luffborough will host his Zoom session at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Those interested in registering for any of these virtual presentations can do so on COCC's website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.