cloverdale fire

Cloverdale firefighters work to remove a car door during a mock rescue at the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District's 50th anniversary celebration at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds.

 Scott Hammers/The Bulletin

The Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District’s local option levy that would fund updated operations, reduce response times and allow for the district’s main station to be staffed 24/7 appeared to pass Tuesday, according to initial election results.

The levy was passing Tuesday night with 68% of voters approving the measure and 31% opposing.

The tax would allow the district to hire two new fire officer/EMTs and recruit three more student volunteers, which would allow the district to staff its main station, Station 602 on Cloverdale Road, with a professional fire officer around the clock, as well as two student volunteers to be assigned to each shift.

The levy would apply a tax of 69 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value for five years, so property assessed at $300,000 would see a tax increase of $207 per year, or $17.25 per month.

A similar effort failed last year, but Chief Thad Olsen said this campaign was driven by the district’s small but dedicated corps of volunteer firefighters, who work an average of 1,600 hours per year for no money.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.