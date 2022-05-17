The Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District’s local option levy that would fund updated operations, reduce response times and allow for the district’s main station to be staffed 24/7 appeared to pass Tuesday, according to initial election results.
The levy was passing Tuesday night with 68% of voters approving the measure and 31% opposing.
The tax would allow the district to hire two new fire officer/EMTs and recruit three more student volunteers, which would allow the district to staff its main station, Station 602 on Cloverdale Road, with a professional fire officer around the clock, as well as two student volunteers to be assigned to each shift.
The levy would apply a tax of 69 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value for five years, so property assessed at $300,000 would see a tax increase of $207 per year, or $17.25 per month.
A similar effort failed last year, but Chief Thad Olsen said this campaign was driven by the district’s small but dedicated corps of volunteer firefighters, who work an average of 1,600 hours per year for no money.
