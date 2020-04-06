Segments of NE Butler Market Road will be closed starting April 13 as part of the city of Bend's Empire Avenue corridor improvements project.
The scheduled closures on Butler Market are at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road, Cole Road and Eagle Road. These closures will be in place through mid-September.
The road closures allow construction of new roundabouts at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road.
NE 27th Street north of Jill Avenue will be closed April 13 to July 27.
Residents of Nasu Park, Marys Grace and Monticello Estates will need to use detours. Nasu Park and Marys Grace access will be from Sandalwood Drive and Butler Market Road. Monticello Estates access will be from Deschutes Market Road north of Monticello Drive.
The Purcell Boulevard Bridge that crosses the North Unit Irrigation District Canal , which has been closed since February, will reopen on April 13.
For more information go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the construction hotline at 541-200-6979.
