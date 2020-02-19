Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent and bigoted person. And when he boarded a rush-hour MAX train with a knife in his pocket and started spouting his racist beliefs, he had a plan for anyone who challenged him: Stab them.
A prosecutor drew that portrait of Christian as he made closing arguments Wednesday to a packed downtown Portland courtroom on the 13th day of a trial that brought wrenching descriptions of the carnage from more than a dozen people who were on the train that day.
The day before the attack, Christian had said: “‘I’m about to stab some (expletives),” prosecutor Jeff Howes told jurors. “... A racist white supremacist, large former prisoner who got into many, many fights in prison says that statement undaunted, out of nowhere.”
Seventeen hours later, Howes said, Christian went on a “rampage.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, this case is about a person who at some point in late May 2017 decided he was going to go out with a bang,” Howes said.
The sole stabbing survivor and relatives of the two men Christian killed were among those filling the courtroom’s public gallery. Some had not attended earlier parts of the trial. Muted gasps and crying could be heard from their section of the courtroom as the prosecution once again showed jurors a video of the stabbings recorded by another commuter.
Christian watched the video, as he had many times during the trial. Christian’s mother, seated in the front row, turned away and closed her eyes.
“It’s hard to look at,” Howes told jurors. “It’s hard to think about.”
Howes finished his closing remarks after about three hours.
Christian’s defense attorneys began their closing arguments after lunch.
Defense attorney Greg Scholl said the case might have turned out much differently had the men on the train not confronted Christian, as the defense contends.
“We live in a world where confronting a loud and annoying and obnoxious person in the wrong way can lead to catastrophic results. And that is what happened in this case,” Scholl said.
Christian surprised many when he told the judge that he would not testify. Christian has spoken often about how he cherishes his right to free speech and ability to speak his mind.
He also chose to wear jail clothes throughout the trial, shrugging off warnings from the judge that it might add to the perception of guilt in jurors’ eyes.
Christian hasn’t disputed that he stabbed the men but said he was acting in self-defense and shouldn’t be found guilty of any crimes.
“In this case there’s a lot of evidence,” said Scholl, the defense attorney. “...But there’s not very much evidence as to why it happened. And that goes to the question ...what was this person’s intent? And intent is a crucial part of my argument here to you today.”
Christian is charged with the first-degree murders of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53, and the first-degree attempted murder of Micah Fletcher, then 21. Christian stabbed all three about 4:30 p.m. on the Green Line train that had traveled from Portland State University and was heading to Clackamas Town Center. The bloodshed began as the train pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland.
Christian also is charged with the hate crime of second-degree intimidation for allegedly targeting two teenage girls — one who is African American and the other who is from Somalia and was wearing a hijab. According to witnesses as well as video, Christian spoke of beheadings and yelled “(Expletive) Saudi Arabia!” and “Go home, we need American here!” His 6-minute diatribe included calls for Muslims, Christians and Jews to die.
The stabbings, as well as the moments before and after, were caught on TriMet surveillance video and videos recorded by passengers using their cellphones.
A police detective said about five minutes before Christian started stabbing, he looked toward the two teens and made “a slicing motion across his neck.”
Howes, the prosecutor, told jurors that even 3-year-olds know what that means: “I’ll cut your head off. I’ll slit your throat.” He said of the teen girls: “They’re rightfully scared.”
The prosecution said Christian sat about 12 feet from the girls.
“A 250-pound man yelling this stuff at two 16-years-old, making threatening gestures, holding up religious books,” Howes said, referring to the Book of Mormon, which Christian was carrying with him during the train ride.
Christian’s defense attorneys have described the three men on the Green Line train as “attackers” and said Christian needed the knife to defend himself because he was outnumbered.
Christian’s attorneys have faulted Namkai-Meche for walking up to Christian with his phone and declaring, “You’re about to become an internet sensation” and Fletcher for, as a defense expert testified, pouring “gasoline” on the confrontation by shouting and pushing Christian.
“The myth that Taliesin stuck his phone in Mr. Christian’s face?” Howes said during closing arguments. “That’s a mischaracterization at best. His arm might be extended a bit. ... No one could reasonably think that phone could be in Jeremy Christian’s face.”
Howes said after Christian shoved Fletcher and then Namkai-Meche and repeatedly yelled “Do something, (expletive)! in their faces, Fletcher used reasonable force in pushing Christian away as Fletcher told Christian to “Go on, git” off the train. Christian was trying to provoke a fight, especially when he yelled “Hit me again!” Fletcher gave him a push and then Christian began stabbing.
“You can’t claim self-defense if you’re the initial aggressor,” Howes said, adding that the degree of force Christian used in response to Fletcher was “unjustifiable” and “unreasonable.”
“(What) the defense wants to do, they want to blame the victims,” Howes said. “... Blame the victims? No. No. Reject it.”
In addition to claiming Christian was acting in self-defense, his lawyers also called on psychologists who said Christian has autism spectrum disorder, has mental deficits that alter his perception of social situations and went into “auto-pilot” and wasn’t aware of what he was doing at the time he started stabbing.
A psychiatrist called on by the prosecution countered that testimony, saying Christian doesn’t have autism and doesn’t have any major mental illness. That psychiatrist diagnosed Christian with antisocial personality disorder, which is characterized by violence, aggression, lack of compassion for others and criminal thinking.
