A climber was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling about 20 feet while rappelling off a spire near Smith Rock State Park on Sunday.
The fall left the unnamed Bend woman, 58, unconscious for several minutes, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. She was hospitalized with a possible broken leg, said Sgt. Jason Wall.
Rescue personnel responded around 1:20 p.m. to the reported fall at the Brogan Spire on Bureau of Land Management land near Smith Rock. She was still suspended from a rope after the fall, Wall said Monday, adding that authorities have yet to determine exactly caused the fall.
The woman’s partner yelled for help and several climbers called 911, Wall said.
Climbers helped lower the suspended woman down to a ledge, Wall said. Search and rescue personnel climbed up about 50 feet and built a rope system to lower her to the ground in a rescue stretcher.
Search and rescue then lowered the woman about 600 feet down a steep slope and moved her toward a canal, where Redmond Fire & Rescue personnel used a raft to shuttle the woman across to an ambulance.
Her condition was unknown Monday, Wall said.
In all, 23 people took part in the rescue, including search and rescue volunteers, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department employees, a sheriff’s office sergeant and fire and rescue officials.
