Air quality in Central Oregon worsened on Friday to hazardous levels as winds blew smoke into the area from fires in western Oregon, Washington and California.
The Air Quality Index in Bend reached 499 on Friday at 11 a.m. The index measures airborne pollution and assigns a warning level for values over 101. Any number over 300 is considered hazardous. At hazardous levels, all residents are advised to stay indoors.
Central Oregon has been largely spared from the devastating wildfires that have reduced towns in western Oregon to rubble and ash this week. But smoke from those fires enveloped the area overnight, reducing visibility and forcing residents to take precautionary measures against smoke inhalation.
Air quality reduced visibility across Bend and other areas, forcing drivers to use their headlights. The smoke infiltrated grocery stores and other indoor places where the public gathers.
Other towns in the region had similar or worse smoke levels early Friday. The Air Quality Index in Sisters rose to 559 while the reading in Redmond stood at 450. Poor air quality continues to impact areas west of the Cascades — the AQI index declined to 795 in the town of Turner on Friday.
Areas to the east and north of Bend suffered less smoke impacts. Prineville had an AQI reading of 125 while the AQI in Madras was 186. AQI between 101 and 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Between 151 and 200 the air quality is considered unhealthy for all groups.
"The smoke is terrible! Maybe a quarter-mile of visibility with an orange glow," said Mike Britton, a Madras resident. "Another weekend housebound but I guess it could be worse!"
Some of Oregon’s largest fires have occurred to the west and north of Bend. They include the Lionshead Fire (23,115 acres), the Santiam/Beachie Creek Fire (23,333 acres), and the Holiday Farm Fire (39,172 acres).
Smoke is expected to remain very heavy in Central Oregon through the weekend, according to a post on the Oregon Smoke Information blog. Heavy smoke is also expected to impact highways across the Cascades.
"The current projection is levels will say unhealthy or hazardous in much of the state," said Laura Gleim, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. "This includes Central Oregon, through at least Monday morning."
Since the smoke rolled in overnight there has been a slight increase in the number of people coming in with exacerbated breathing issues, said Dr. Nathan Ansbaugh, at St. Charles Bend emergency department.
With the unhealthy and hazardous air quality, anyone with underlying lung issues, like asthma, COPD or lung issues, will be feeling some complications, Ansbaugh said. Most likely the air quality will cause people to have a dry cough or feel a shortness of breath, two of the primary symptoms of COVID-19, he said. The difference will be that the smoke won’t cause a fever or body ache.
“People need to hunker down,” Ansbaugh said. “Stay home. We don’t want people going out to public places. We want them to stay home.”
To keep the smoke out of a home, keep the doors and windows shut, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.