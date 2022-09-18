SISTERS — On his farm five miles east of Sisters, Keith Cyrus reached into a pile of broken and worn-out metal sprinkler heads and gaskets. He inspected each one carefully, pointed out the damaged bits, and blamed gritty irrigation water for their premature demise.
“Look at this right here, the erosion, the wear. This is where the gasket was leaking,” said Cyrus, dressed in a check shirt and baseball cap with black suspenders holding up faded blue jeans. “It has just been sandblasted.”
Out here on the dark volcanic soils that lie in the shadow of the Central Oregon Cascades, sand is causing granular problems for farmers.
The tiny pieces of black and brown grit find their way into everything — sprinkler heads, electric pumps, steel pipes. Wherever the water goes, the sand goes with it.
Silt and sand are not a new problem for Sisters Irrigation District. It has always been part of the Wychus Creek water column, which flows down from ancient volcanic terrain. But when water was conveyed in open canals, the sediment had ample opportunity to settle in ponds or bays of the canal system.
Cyrus, a fifth-generation Oregon farmer, says the problem worsened when the district piped a section of canal near his farm. Pipes offer fewer places for the grainy piece of rock to settle before they reach the end of the line. The sand now backs up in thick black globs at the end of wheel lines and when it flows through sprinkler heads, it shortens their lifespan.
“They have to flush them out every couple of days,” said Cyrus, 82. “If they don’t get flushed, the sprinkler heads will blow apart or pipes will crack.”
The complaints around sand are just one factor in a multi-layered, long-running debate between those who support the piping projects and those who have lined up against them.
The anti-pipe movement says silty irrigation water is costing a fortune to clean due to the high cost of filters and replacement parts. Others who support piping projects say these are just small prices to pay for pressurized water and increased flows in local streams and rivers.
Silt has localized impacts across the Deschutes Basin and even within districts. The glacial-fed Whychus Creek — the water source for Three Sisters Irrigation District — is particularly vulnerable to sand build-up as fine-grained rock comes out of the glaciers with the water flow.
“It happens every year, and some years it is worse than others depending on the temperature and specific weather patterns,” Kyle Gorman, region manager for the Oregon Water Resources Department, said about the creek.
Spring-fed water sources such as the Fall and Metolius rivers are virtually sediment-free, while streams that have reservoirs can be laden with sediment when the reservoir gets low.
Chris Schull, the district manager of Tumalo Irrigation District, said silt is found in his water column too, but the problem primarily affects micro-sprinklers that patrons use for watering lawns.
“We have not seen any problems with sprinklers used for growing crops in a field or pasture forage,” said Schull.
But Bruce Edwards, a patron of Tumalo Irrigation District, says sediment has been problematic for his operations since the canal near his home was piped almost three years ago. Even so, water conservation and preventing seepage from leaky canals trumps any negative aspects of the piping plans, he said.
“In any major project, there are always pros and cons, but the long-term pros are significantly bigger than the short-term cons,” said Edwards, a hay farmer with 23 acres of irrigated land. “We all have to be part of the greater good if we want rivers to be healthy and we want agriculture to happen.”
Tumalo and Three Sisters irrigation districts are part of a wider effort across the Deschutes basin to install pipes and replace century-old canals, which lose about half the water that is put into them because of seepage into their porous bottoms.
Edwards is using specialized filters to mitigate the sand problem. Every couple of weeks, he uses a powerwasher to spray out the grit. There are other challenges with the piping process, he says, including the upheaval that occurred on his farm during the pipe’s installation.
“Our property was a total train wreck,” he said.
But two and half years on, Edwards said the scars have mostly healed and he’s even gained arable land over the pipe that now runs across his farm.
Driving around the backroads of the irrigation district, west of Tumalo, it’s clear that many disagree with the onslaught of piping projects. Signs nailed to wood fences along the road declare “Stop The Pipe.” There is even a website (stopthepipe.com) where local landowners post photos of the damage they say has been caused by piping projects.
Matt Cyrus, son of Keith Cyrus, also farms in Three Sisters Irrigation District. Like others in his community, he is not completely sold on the idea of piping.
The pressurized pipe cuts pumping costs and he’s pleased that more water is left in Wychus Creek to benefit native fish. But losing seepage water that once fed canal-side ecosystems is killing trees on his property, said Cyrus. He’s also had to deepen his wells. And then there’s the sand clogging his wheel lines.
“Overall, it’s a net negative,” he said.
Matt Cyrus said he has looked into some of the filter options to install on his property and the land irrigated on his father’s farm. But the options are expensive and could cost several thousand dollars. He remains undecided on what should be done to mitigate the problem.
Les Perkins, the manager of the Farmers Irrigation District near Mount Hood, said the sediment is worse in his district compared to anywhere in the Deschutes Basin. He’s spent years and millions of dollars in silt mitigation efforts.
Every year the district removes around 3,000 cubic yards of sediment from a silt bay by the diversion and another 2,000 cubic yards near one of the district powerhouses. More sand is taken out at various filters in the system and on farms.
Perkins said there are grants from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to pay for some of the on-farm filtration methods. His district has also paid for larger district filtration systems with hydro revenue. In 2015 alone, his district spent $6 million to upgrade a powerhouse with a different type of turbine that can handle the sediment loads experienced in the Hood River basin.
“We are double filtering. We have organic materials, we have sand and we have sediment, different particle sizes,” said Perkins. “So we get a lot at our pump station. But some always gets through.”
District managers in Central Oregon argue that downsides to piping are negated by its positive aspects, including hydropower, energy efficiency and increased stream flows for farmers and aquatic wildlife.
“We dried up Wychus Creek for over 100 years,” said Marc Thalacker, manager for Three Sisters Irrigation District. “They talk about (piping) having a negative effect on wildlife, but right now, there are 23 cubic feet per second minimum flow instream for fish.”
Thalacker also points out that his district is still delivering water to patrons late in September, while districts that remain unpiped, such as Arnold Irrigation District, exhausted their supply of water in June.
“My farmers are farming right now, instead of being shut down,” he said.
Back in Sisters, hay farmer Keith Cyrus motions toward the edge of the pasture where the volcanic grit now spreads over the grass like black puddles. The sand, he explains, oozes out of the end of his wheel line after his farmhands pull back the end plugs.
In years past, the irrigation district just pushed the silt out of the canals with a D6 CAT bulldozer, he said. Now the pipe has brought him the sediment and he’s still not sure what to do about the problem.
“The engineers are looking hard at it to figure out a solution. Maybe filters. I have seven pivots, I’d need one for every pivot,” he said. “That may be an option to look at. Kinda have to look at what’s working for the neighbors.”
