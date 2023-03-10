Bend, La Pine, Sunriver, and other parts of southern Deschutes County woke up to winter weather conditions Friday, with reports of deep snow and blizzard-like conditions at higher elevations, and a winter storm warning in effect until Friday night for areas above 4,000 feet.

The amount of snow that fell in Bend overnight ranged from 2 to 5 inches, with western parts of the city seeing the highest snowfall, said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

