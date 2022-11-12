In the battle against global warming, glaciers in the Central Oregon Cascades have not fared well in 2022. Collier and Bend glaciers, two massive sheets of moving ice high in the mountains west of Bend, lost an average thickness of 11 feet this summer.

“It was another lousy year to be a glacier in Oregon,” said Gordon Grant, a Corvallis-based research hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service.

