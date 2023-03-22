smoke Bend

Wildfires in the summer of 2017 produce heavy smoke that blanketed the Deschutes River in Bend. 

 Mike Gordon/Bulletin file

Four out of 10 Oregonians say they are “very worried” about the impact of climate change, according to a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The non-profit organization said concern about climate change ranks lower for Oregon residents than homelessness, affordable housing, substance abuse and addiction, polarization in politics, and political violence.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(2) comments

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Heightened concerns? It's number six on the list!

Report Add Reply
Janus81
Janus81

In other words, MOST Oregonians are not "very concerned" about climate change!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.