Oregon has extended the deadline for the public to comment on a plan to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to slow the impacts of climate change.
The proposed Climate Protection Program is being criticized by both those who have fought for years for such a plan, and those the plan would regulate.
“I am concerned that it’s not quite meeting the bar yet for adequate action to meet the climate crisis," Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, said during the second of two recent public hearings.
The state already has received more than 5,000 written comments on the proposal, said Colin McConnaha, manager of Oregon’s Office of Greenhouse Gas Programs.
The new deadline for written comments is 4 p.m. Oct. 25.
Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order in March 2020 directing multiple state agencies to take actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The new proposal also calls for declining caps on greenhouse gas emissions, with targets of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035, and by 80% by 2050.
It regulates large corporate polluters, transportation fuels and other liquid and gaseous fuels. It exempts landfills, electric power plants and some natural gas compressor stations.
Many of those speaking at the hearings pushed for the reduction targets to be accelerated.
They noted that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s updated report, published in August, found that to have any chance of meeting climate goals, drastic reductions in CO2 are needed this decade, and net zero emissions by 2050.
Oregon’s targets were developed before the report was released.
“It falls far short of what the science is telling us,” Bob Yuhnke, of the Oregon chapter of Elders Climate Action, said. “We’re facing the possibility of having at least a quarter of Oregon incinerated by wildfire.”
Others said the program’s exemption of the electricity sector means at least six fracked gas power plants operating in Oregon won’t be regulated. They are a major source of carbon emissions in the state.
“It is unacceptable to leave these facilities exempt from regulation,” James Freeman, of the Sierra Club, said.
The state Department of Environmental Quality has said it doesn’t have authority to regulate the plants. Several legislators said they would work to give the agency that authority.
Business and industry groups, meanwhile, said the proposal goes too far and could raise prices for businesses and consumers.
“We do have to take action here in Oregon. At the same time, action that Oregon takes will not have much impact on what we’re experiencing today,” said Dan Kirschner, executive director of the Northwest Gas Association.
“But we do need to take action. And that action should be taken in a pragmatic way that preserves to the greatest extent possible affordability and reliability," he said.
Implementing the program without a cost cap to protect consumers would be reckless and could lead to price spikes, fuel suppliers said.
“This program does not create a true compliance pathway,” Michael Carr, of the Western States Petroleum Association, said.
Officials will respond to all of the comments on the proposed rules, McConnaha said, and could modify them.
A final proposal will go before the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission before the end of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.