Bend's home energy score program will be the focus of an open house and question and answer session Monday at city hall.
The proposed program rates how efficiently a home uses energy. It gives each home a numerical score based on physical properties like types of windows and insulation and the amount of greenhouse gases a home emits.
Homeowners in Bend who wish to sell their properties would be required by the program to obtain home energy scores before they can list their homes on the market. They are then required to share their home energy scores with potential buyers
The program was set forth by the Bend Community Climate Action Plan to encourage energy efficiency and transparency when it comes to home energy costs.
Implementation would effectively create a new step in the home selling and buying process. Hillsboro, Milwaukie and Portland have already implemented home energy score programs. Based on these established programs, the estimated cost of a home energy assessor to perform an audit would be between $150 and $300.
In 2016, Bend conducted a sector-based inventory of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the city. Residential energy accounted for 29% of emissions while transportation made up 36%.
The Climate Action Plan's goal is to decrease fossil fuel emissions by 40% by 2030.
The home energy score open house will be held in hybrid format Monday at 3 p.m. Attendance is permitted online and at the council chambers at city hall, 710 NW Wall St. in Bend.
You don't need a new government program to find out a home's energy efficiency. Buyer asks to see the home's gas and/or electric bills. Usage is usually shown on a graph for the last 12 months and one can figure out the expense per sf or contact the utility companies with the account numbers. A home inspector can give more direct information about the home's deficiencies like single pane windows, low R-value insulation in the ceiling, etc. It's not rocket science! It's just another way for government to find out which home owners need to comply with energy efficiency rules in the future as they will have a database of scores to look at. In the mean time, an elderly couple selling their older house that hasn't been updated will be punished with a low score, and with lending institutions looking at ESG scores, perhaps buyers needing loans will not be able to purchase a home with a score that is too low. All in all, this gambit will increase the cost of housing without adding any benefit. Any homeowner who wants to save on energy costs can find ways to do it with little effort -= they don't need the nagging, coercive arm of government to do it.
'Implementation would effectively create a new step in the home selling and buying process.'
Thanks. I hate it.
