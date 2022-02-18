Michael Mann

World-renowned climate scientist Michael Mann will speak in Bend on March 31 about the need to reverse decades of climate inaction and prevent the worst impact of a climate crisis.

The event, hosted by Oregon State University-Cascades and Skeptoid Media Inc., begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes River.

Mann, an atmospheric scientist, introduced the “hockey stick” graph, showing average global temperatures over the past millennium and their dramatic rise at the start of the 20th century.

In his presentation, Mann will share how decades of climate change denial and attacks on climate evidence have impeded the political and corporate change needed to reduce global emissions.

Tickets for the event are $25. Tickets for the event and a wine and dessert reception and discussion with Mann are $75. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets visit osucascades.edu/climate-war or contact events@osucascades.edu.

