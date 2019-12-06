A proposed program that evaluates the energy efficiency of a home was enough to sway two city councilors away from supporting a plan aimed at reducing Bend’s carbon footprint.

The program — called the home energy score — is one of 42 programs, policies, investments and initiatives listed in a climate action plan intended to help residents reduce fossil fuel use.

It became a sticking point in the plan discussion, with hundreds of community members emailing the council to support and oppose the program.

The idea would be to create a standard way to compare energy efficiencies in homes, much like how someone can compare cars based on their miles-per-gallon rating.

The program is one of many aimed at helping the city reduce fossil fuel use by 40% by 2030 and a 70% reduction by 2050.

The City Council voted to adopt the plan 5-2 on Wednesday, with several councilors seeing the plan’s passage as a hopeful step toward substantive change.

“I really stand strongly behind this work,” Mayor Sally Russell said Wednesday.

But Councilors Justin Livingston and Bill Moseley have multiple concerns with the plan, including the fact that most of the suggestions did not have cost estimates associated with them.

“There wasn’t enough definition, and there was no idea what the budgetary impacts are to the city,” Livingston said Friday. “We have a huge road deficit and (other) projects...what are the trade-offs? What did the council just commit the city to?”

Both voted against the plan largely because of the proposed home energy score.

“I don’t think the language on the home energy score is clear enough,” Livingston said Thursday. “(The plan) leaves a wide door for it to come back as a mandatory program for when implementation comes about... We just kicked this debate down the road. At some point, this council will have this debate again.”

The home energy score is an assessment, designed by the federal Department of Energy, that rates the energy efficiency of a home, based on its structure and heating method. Energy efficiency is shown on a scale between one and 10, one representing a home that uses a lot of energy and 10 representing a home that uses very little energy.

The main point of contention was whether the program should be mandatory, when the rest of the plan encouraged and listed voluntary solutions.

“The way many groups were able to sign on (to the climate plan) at the time was because it was voluntary,” Livingston said.

Moseley, along with Livingston, also questioned the efficacy or reliability of the score, and whether it was the best approach to create energy efficiency in Bend homes.

“I couldn’t find a single piece of evidence anywhere that home energy audit scores actually reduce energy costs or CO2 emission,” Moseley said Friday. “So why are we doing this? Why don’t we just help people with insulating their houses?”

But Brian Denne, of HomeEnergyScore.com in Portland, has been watching the City Council discussions in the past month, and feels there has been misinformation spread about the home energy score program.

Denne said in order for a home energy score program to be effective, it’s crucial that it’s mandatory.

“If you’re trying to get off fossil fuels you need to know what (you’re) consuming,” Denne said. “In the residential market we need to know what our carbon output is to make changes.”

As a licensed real estate broker, Denne said he understands the reticence of the real estate industry — which protested the score program loudly to the city council last month.

“These scores won’t take place because they won’t be promoted by the real estate industry,” Denne said. “There’s no benefit for a broker to promote a house with no insulation in it. Why would you bring that up as a real estate agent?”

As for whether the program is effective, Denne said the energy score shouldn’t be thought of as an audit, but as an assessment of how efficient individual appliances are within a home.

“What the home energy score does is it tracks energy consumption,” Denne said. “Your home could be efficient, but if you have a 6,000-square-foot home with two water heaters, two air conditioning units... it’s going to have more consumption than a small house even if it’s less efficient.”

Moving forward, the city will form a permanent committee designed to bring forth specific plans for each of these strategies and programs the City Council just adopted.

Denne said his hope is to be more involved as the energy score program is considered .

“There’s no reason not to do it,” Denne said.