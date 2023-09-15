Climate activists, dismayed and apprehensive over a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline across Oregon, gathered Friday evening in front of Bend City Hall to pressure local and state officials to declare a climate emergency and to expand Bend’s use of renewable energy sources.

The demonstration was a part of an international climate strike organized by Fridays for Future, the youth climate movement made popular by Swedish activist, Greta Thunburg. Across the state, other demonstrations were scheduled in Portland, Florence, Salem and Eugene.

