Beginning Sept. 14, Clear Summer Nights concerts at the Athletic Club of Bend will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of concert start time. On-site testing will be available up to two days prior to a concert.
Jill Rosell/Submitted photo
Beginning with Michael Franti's Sept. 14 performance at the Athletic Club of Bend, Clear Summer Nights concerts will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.
Clear Summer Nights organizers announced Tuesday that they are implementing new policies for attending concerts amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Starting with Michael Franti and Spearhead’s Sept. 14 performance at the Athletic Club of Bend, C3 Events will require either a vaccination card or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the start of the event.
Further, the company will offer on-site COVID testing, available from 1 to 6 p.m. one to two days prior to the scheduled event, and from noon to 9 p.m. the day of a concert.
“There’s a lot of bad news out there regarding COVID-19. It feels like there’s a major step back, a major contraction happening as the Delta variant spins us backwards. This on-site testing takes our ability to do the best by our ticket holders to a new level, and we’re proud to offer this free service,” said series founder, Cameron Clark, executive producer of Clear Summer Nights. “The service will be entirely free, billing the insurance companies of those who have proof of insurance (at no cost), and subsidizing those who do not.”
While the new policy will not be in effect at Sunday's concert by classic rock band Chicago, concertgoers must wear masks when not consuming food or beverages at it and all remaining shows, including Shakey Graves' Oct. 10 performance.
“The Athletic Club of Bend has been hosting these concerts in Bend for more than 27 years, and, as the longest running concert series in this area, we are pleased to be running in front of this issue, by being the first to set up pre- and during-concert testing availability," said Kip Heilman, Athletic Club of Bend general manager.
Nearby Les Schwab Amphitheater recently announced that starting Sunday, attendees of remaining shows in 2021 will need to provide full vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of any show they are attending, and for the Sept. 8 Dave Matthews Band performance, they'll need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show's start.
