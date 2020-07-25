During past cleanup events on the Deschutes River in Bend, hundreds of volunteers would be in the river and along its banks finding garbage and lost items, such as sunglasses, cell phones and beer bottles. One year, they found a sunken canoe.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, which organizes the event, restricted the number of volunteers Saturday for its 24th annual Deschutes River Cleanup. Volunteers registered in advance and chose a cleanup site: Meadow Camp, Riverbend Park, Miller’s Landing, First Street Rapids Park or Sawyer Park.
Each site was limited to 20 volunteers and no divers or paddle boarders participated this year. Volunteers stayed along the banks to pull weeds and pick up garbage.
But the cleanup was still a worthwhile event, its participants said. And with more than 50,000 people having floated, paddled and swam in the river so far this summer, there was bound to be lost items.
“I’m glad that they are still doing this,” said Joey Reiter, a retired stockbroker from Seattle who moved to Bend four years ago.
Saturday was Reiter’s second time at the cleanup. She joined last year and remembers all the random items that were pulled from the river, especially the glass beer bottles.
“The stuff they find there is just crazy,” Reiter said. “I think the thing that surprised me the most was the beer bottles.”
Reiter spent Saturday with other volunteers pulling weeds from the shore at Riverbend Park. The volunteers wore face masks as they filled black garbage bags with weeds and litter.
Bill Anthony, a board member of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, said the event was the only public gathering the Bend Park & Recreation District would allow this summer at its parks, due to the virus.
Anthony volunteered Saturday and said he was happy to see people come out for the event.
“It’s a nice way to be part of the community, and take care of a place that we love,” Anthony said.
Over the years, the event has drawn people of all ages who are interested in protecting the local environment, he said.
“Kids can get out with their parents or siblings or maybe their grandparents and take care of the river and learn something about the importance of giving back to something that we enjoy,” Anthony said.
Bend resident Kirsten Hendricks, who works in software sales, came to the cleanup event Saturday with her 5-year-old son, Jackson. They walked along the Deschutes River Trail near Riverbend Park, and climbed through the bushes to pull weeds and collect garbage.
Hendricks said she was floating the river last year while the cleanup event was happening. It caught her attention and she decided to join the effort this year.
She sees it as a way to give back.
“It’s just taking care of our community,” Hendricks said. “We use the river a lot and we also see a lot of trash.”
