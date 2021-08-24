Through a webcam, Kyle Talley shows his remote group members a ‘Way to go’ stamp they got for an assignment in Pat Keefe’s physics class at Clatsop Community College. The college is looking to help students affected by the pandemic.
Clatsop Community College is looking to eliminate more than $400,000 in student debt, an initiative that could provide financial relief for more than 500 students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The relief is aimed at students with unpaid account balances who were enrolled at the start of the pandemic emergency declaration on March 13, 2020, through this year's spring term. The amounts that students owe range from just a few dollars to several thousand. The highest amount owed is $7,027.
The debt-elimination initiative comes from a one-time Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund award through the U.S. Department of Education.
After seeing a major drop in enrollment tied to the pandemic, the college is attempting to remove barriers to students' return to school, college leaders said.
In a normal year, the college might have around 120 students with outstanding balances. Usually, the college would begin to refer people to collections and charge the usual late payment fees. All of this was suspended last year.
The college also opted to keep tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year the same as last year.
"We are doing everything we can to make life easier for our students, and hope that by doing these things, they will be able to stay on track to complete their degrees," Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said in a statement.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.