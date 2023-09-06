Negotiations (copy)

Union contract negotiations for Bend-La Pine Schools took place in May. Negotiations are expected to continue through September.

Contract negotiations between the Bend-La Pine school district and its two largest unions, the Bend Education Association and the Oregon School Employees Association, will continue through September.

Though neither union will have finalized a new contract by the end of the first week of school, this won’t affect students’ education. The unions will work under the expired contracts until negotiations conclude, Scott Maben, the district’s director of communications, wrote in an email.

