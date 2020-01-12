Clark College’s faculty union announced it will be on strike Monday after failing to reach an agreement in contract negotiations with the Vancouver, Washington, community college.

Clark College’s interim president, Sandra Fowler-Hill, said in a statement Friday that classes will be canceled Monday because of the strike.

“I regret the impact this will have on our students. I am committed to working with faculty to get students back in class,” Fowler-Hill said in the statement.

“It is our highest priority to find an agreement with faculty, end this contract dispute and move forward,” she said.

Negotiations between the school and the union began in fall of 2018.

The union represents more than 400 faculty members. It’s asking for more competitive wages for all faculty, including part-time faculty members.

“Clark instructors and professors appreciate the tremendous support from our students, the community, college staff and other unions,” Suzanne Southerland, president of the Clark College Association for Higher Education, the faculty union, said in a statement.

The strike is set to begin the same week two of the college’s four presidential candidates are planning to visit the campus.