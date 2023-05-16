Cynthia Claridge and Ray Miao were leading their opponents in the contested races for the Deschutes Public Library Board, according to preliminary election tallies Tuesday night.
Claridge, who is a former bookstore owner and teacher, was ahead of Tony Oliver, who formerly worked in engineering, by nearly 15 percentage points, according to early ballot counts by the Deschutes County Clerk’s office, which totaled roughly 4,800 at 8 p.m. The candidates were vying for the Zone 1 seat on the board, which encompasses Redmond and Terrebonne.
Miao, a founding library board member and retired cancer researcher, led Marisa Chappell Hossick, a photographer and nonprofit communications director, by around 22 percentage points, an early count of more than 5,500 ballots indicated. They are running for the Zone 4 seat, which consists of much of east Bend and parts of the rural county.
Miao, who was recently the subject of a disapproving letter from more than half of library employees and is alleged to have lied about his job history on the library website, did not return The Bulletin’s requests for a comment.
Hossick said she was still feeling hopeful Tuesday night. It’s still early, she said. However, if early results hold with Miao in the lead, Hossick said she would likely consider running again.
“I’m really passionate about the library, and I like to do everything I can to champion the work of the library and its dedicated staff,” Hossick said.
The election, in part, was a referendum on the plan to create a central library on Bend’s southeastern edge with bond money approved by voters in 2020.
Claridge and Hossick previously stated they support the large central library concept. Miao and Oliver don’t oppose a central library, but they have previously said the board ought to slow down the process of implementing the bond.
If the results hold, the board will remain a divided one, said Claridge.
“I knew it was going to be really tight,” she said.
Ann Malkin, who has run unopposed in every election — including this one — previously told The Bulletin this will likely be her last term. Malkin publicly endorsed Hossick and Claridge in a letter to The Bulletin.
