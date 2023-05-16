Deschutes Public Library
Cynthia Claridge and Ray Miao were leading their opponents in the contested races for the Deschutes Public Library Board, according to preliminary election tallies Tuesday night.

Claridge, who is a former bookstore owner and teacher, was ahead of Tony Oliver, who formerly worked in engineering, by nearly 15 percentage points, according to early ballot counts by the Deschutes County Clerk’s office, which totaled roughly 4,800 at 8 p.m. The candidates were vying for the Zone 1 seat on the board, which encompasses Redmond and Terrebonne.

