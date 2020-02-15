For decades, people flocking to Mount Hood could rest easy knowing a crew from one of the country’s most elite mountain rescue units would scramble to respond if adventure turned to disaster as it sometimes does on Oregon’s iconic peak.
But in a stunning shift, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts plans to end his agency’s use of outside search and rescue groups like Portland Mountain Rescue and replace them with one of his own.
Longtime volunteers said the sheriff first told them of the change late last year. Roberts spelled out the plan in a memo to volunteers last week.
He has told volunteers his office will stop asking for their help within the next six to 18 months, effectively putting them out of business.
Those volunteers hold sheriff-issued search and rescue cards that enable them to work missions in the county and around the state. A sheriff’s spokesman said volunteers who do not plan to apply for the new unit must turn in their cards.
The sheriff’s group is expected to have about 100 volunteers. The independent organizations now have about 220 volunteers combined.
The controversial plan represents a significant change in how one of Oregon’s busiest counties for search and rescue callouts manages not just missions on the mountain but also hikers and mushroom pickers who lose their way in the woods, Alzheimer’s patients who wander off and children who go missing.
It is a blow for four volunteer-led search and rescue outfits in Clackamas County — Portland Mountain Rescue, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue and North Oregon Regional Search and Rescue — whose members specialize in ground searches, emergency communications, searches with trained dogs and mountain rescues.
The groups train regularly, are on-call around the clock and are dispatched by the sheriff’s office when needed.
Portland Mountain Rescue volunteers hold trainings on Mount Hood in May and June, the peak climbing season, so they can respond quickly to any crisis. Their crews last year reached injured climbers within an hour in four out of five rescues during those two months, a board member said.
“Everybody is demoralized,” said Russell Gubele of Gresham, president of Mountain Wave.
His group has about 100 volunteers who work on communications, offer search dogs and work with drones, among other specialties. It formed in the aftermath of Mount Hood’s deadliest tragedy, the 1986 climbing deaths of two teachers and seven students from Oregon Episcopal School.
“Morale is terrible,” he said. “People don’t know what to do.”
Already, Gubele said, Mountain Wave has seen a drop-off in requests for help from the sheriff’s office. He said he expected to go out on a search earlier this month for a woman who went missing in Welches, but the call never came.
“They are just not using us,” he said.
Roberts declined to be interviewed for this story, but the sheriff’s office released the memo sent to volunteers.
Roberts said his decision came after months of consideration and research. He said he was motivated to reorganize in light of litigation over a climber’s death in 2017.
John Thornton Jenkins, 32, of Mukilteo, Washington, died after falling hundreds of feet down Mount Hood. His parents blamed the sheriff’s office and Clackamas County 911 for missteps that they said contributed to a more than four-hour wait before their son was rescued. Moments before the helicopter lowered a cable to lift a basket and hoist him aboard, Jenkins stopped breathing and died.
The county disputed that it failed to launch a prompt rescue and said rescuers at the scene told authorities that they thought they could get Jenkins out.
The county ultimately settled the lawsuit for $25,000. The settlement required the sheriff’s office to make a $5,000 donation to Portland Mountain Rescue. A volunteer with the unit was with Jenkins as he was loaded into the helicopter.
The agreement with Jenkins’ family required the sheriff’s office to do more training and develop better communication procedures for the county’s emergency responders.
“I recognize that change can be difficult,” Roberts wrote to volunteers. “But it is also important that my office makes appropriate changes to address inefficiencies, mitigate risk, and ensure I am doing my very best for those we serve.”
Surge in popularity
Charley Shimanski, who lives outside Denver and is considered a leading authority on alpine rescues, said he’s baffled that a group as well regarded as Portland Mountain Rescue faces an existential threat.
The organization takes part in 15 to 20 missions a year and is known for nail-biting rescues under whiteout conditions on one of the most-climbed peaks in the world.
“Why would you dismantle one of the country’s strongest teams of rescue mountaineers, one of the country’s elite teams of rescue mountaineers, and replace it with an all new team — and I guess I should add to that, particularly on a high-altitude mountain as dangerous as Mount Hood?” Shimanski said.
The number of Oregonians headed outdoors is on the rise. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department estimates state parks see about 50 million visits annually, a jump of 10 million since 2010. The number of people camping continues to break records year after year.
It’s no surprise then that Mount Hood National Forest, a 1.1 million-acre gem an hour’s drive from Portland, has surged in popularity. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that 2.3 million people visited the forest in 2016 — 1 million more than visited in 2006. Those figures mirror an uptick nationally on Forest Service land.
But with adventure comes risk. Statewide, search and rescue had its busiest year ever last year with 1,310 missions, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.
And Clackamas County consistently ranks among Oregon counties with the most missions, according to the state. Last year, Clackamas, Jackson, Lane, Deschutes and Douglas counties accounted for more than half of all search and rescue missions.
By law, the person responsible for search and rescue is the local sheriff. Some sheriffs, like in Deschutes, operate their own volunteer units as Roberts proposes. Others tap independent organizations to provide volunteers as Clackamas County has done for decades.
Roberts said he based his decision on what he called in his memo a “comprehensive study” of search and rescue by retired Undersheriff Matt Ellington.
The Oregonian obtained the study in a public records request. The sheriff’s office said it paid Ellington $2,982.71 to produce a 12-page report that looked at two counties, Multnomah and Deschutes.
Ellington highlighted Deschutes County, calling it the “premier” search and rescue program in the state. Since the 1980s, the agency has used an all-volunteer team of about 140 people managed by the sheriff’s office, Ellington said.
Ellington proposed “options to consider” based on Deschutes County’s model, including tightening controls over search and rescue volunteers, creating a search and rescue academy, using sheriff’s cadets for search missions and forming a “robust volunteer group” attached to the sheriff’s office.
Ellington noted that starting such a unit would require “numerous personnel assigned to nothing but the SAR program,” as well as investing in training and expanding the number of vehicles assigned to the unit.
Going forward, Roberts said he will establish a nonprofit called Clackamas County Search & Rescue to raise money to support missions and provide training and equipment; currently, search and rescue organizations do their own training and provide their own equipment.
