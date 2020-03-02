The race for Clackamas County sheriff drew another entrant over the weekend, with Undersheriff Angela Brandenburg announcing she will run.
Brandenburg, 50, of Molalla, has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1992 when she was hired as a patrol deputy. She’s held a range of positions, and last year was hand-picked by Sheriff Craig Roberts to be his second-in-command.
She joins two longtime sheriff’s office employees, Sgt. Lynn Schoenfeld, 51, of Beavercreek, and Lt. Brian Jensen, 49, of Tualatin, in the race. Roberts has not announced his plans but has said privately he does not plan to seek reelection.
— Bulletin wire report
