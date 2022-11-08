US-NEWS-CLACKAMAS-COUNTY-FINISHES-PROCESSING-BALLOTS-1-PO.jpg

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall briefly spent time May 26 inside the cafeteria, where elections workers duplicated blurry ballots before they were counted. 

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, facing public pressure, reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the elections office would release another set of primary election results at 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m.

Hall's initial plan had been to release results of this general election shortly after 8 p.m. but delay further updates until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9.

