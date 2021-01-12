Civil rights activist, educator and author Angela Davis will be the keynote speaker for Oregon State University's virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
Davis' hour-long keynote speech, delivered remotely, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a press release from the university. After that, Erin Rook — Oregon State University-Cascades' diversity coordinator — will host a discussion about how to apply the civil rights leaders' wisdom to one's everyday life.
OSU-Cascades students will also embark on various volunteer projects throughout Central Oregon for MLK Day, the release stated.
Those interested in listening to Davis' speech and participating in the following discussion can register at OSU-Cascades' website.
